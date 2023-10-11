Heather Gay Reacts to 'RHOSLC' Co-Star Mary Cosby's Body-Shaming Comment

Heather Gay is addressing her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Mary Cosby‘s recent comment about her body.

On Tuesday night (October 10), Mary, 50, appeared on Watch What Happens Live where she played a game of “Versace or Hibachi” with host Andy Cohen.

During the game, Mary and fellow guest Ziwe Fumudoh were asked to judge several different Housewives fashion moments.

As they played, an image of Heather, 49, wearing a Gucci corset appeared on screen and Mary blurted out, “I don’t think Gucci makes that.”

When Andy, 55, asked if Mary thought the corset was “fake,” she replied, “I do. I’ve never seen a corsquette [sic] in, like, a size 14. Have you?”

A visibly uncomfortable Andy said that he hasn’t “looked” into it, but did note that he “love[s]” the top.

Before moving on, Mary maintained that it was her “opinion, even if it’s not right.”

The next day, Heather shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing the Gucci corset and wrote, “Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive. ❤️ #RHOSLC”

Several Housewives stars then took to the comments to show their support for Heather after Mary‘s body-shaming comment.

“AND YOU LOOK F–KING GOOD IN IT,” Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan wrote.

Heather‘s RHOSLC co-star Angie Katsanevas wrote, “One of your most beautiful looks Heather♥️♥️GG stands for Good time Girl. Made just for you♥️🥰♥️”

“You look HOT girl. Wouldn’t change a thing 10s all around,” Real Housewives of New York City‘s Brynn Whitfield wrote.

Bravo super-fan Kristin Chenoweth also voiced her support for Heather, writing, “I want the bustier.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 9pm ET.