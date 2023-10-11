Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 2:21 pm

Jeremy Allen White Agrees to Alcohol Testing & Other Rules in Custody Agreement with Ex Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White Agrees to Alcohol Testing & Other Rules in Custody Agreement with Ex Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White has reached a custody agreement with his estranged wife Addison Timlin.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor and the 32-year-old Californication actress split earlier this year and they’ve come to an agreement on how to raise their two children.

Jeremy and Addison will “share joint physical and legal custody,” but one of the things he has agreed to is regular alcohol testing.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ reports that Jeremy “will be tested for booze up to five times a week when he has custody of their two daughters.” If the test comes back positive, he will be given the opportunity to take another test 15 minutes later to confirm it’s accurate. If it’s indeed accurate, he loses custody of the kids immediately.

Jeremy also must attend one AA meeting each week and other therapy.

While Jeremy has appeared to move on with a new woman, it appears he and Addison are on good terms as they’ve been spotted together several times while co-parenting.

A recent report has revealed the rumored reason why the former couple ended things.

Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy allen white addison timlin new custody agreement 01
jeremy allen white addison timlin new custody agreement 02
jeremy allen white addison timlin new custody agreement 03
jeremy allen white addison timlin new custody agreement 04
jeremy allen white addison timlin new custody agreement 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Addison Timlin, Jeremy Allen White

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr