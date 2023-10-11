Jeremy Allen White Agrees to Alcohol Testing & Other Rules in Custody Agreement with Ex Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White has reached a custody agreement with his estranged wife Addison Timlin.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor and the 32-year-old Californication actress split earlier this year and they’ve come to an agreement on how to raise their two children.

Jeremy and Addison will “share joint physical and legal custody,” but one of the things he has agreed to is regular alcohol testing.

TMZ reports that Jeremy “will be tested for booze up to five times a week when he has custody of their two daughters.” If the test comes back positive, he will be given the opportunity to take another test 15 minutes later to confirm it’s accurate. If it’s indeed accurate, he loses custody of the kids immediately.

Jeremy also must attend one AA meeting each week and other therapy.

While Jeremy has appeared to move on with a new woman, it appears he and Addison are on good terms as they’ve been spotted together several times while co-parenting.

A recent report has revealed the rumored reason why the former couple ended things.