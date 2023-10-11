Lana Del Rey Slams Woman Accusing Her of Witchcraft & Summoning Demons at Live Show

Lana Del Rey did not take kindly to a Christian influencer accusing her of summoning demons.

The 38-year-old “Season of the Witch” hitmaker took to the comments section to respond after Traci Coston shared a video from one of her recent shows and implied that she was practicing dangerous witchcraft to injure the audience.

Comments have since been blocked, but Lana‘s response to the accusations was caught by fans and is going viral.

In the video, fans at one of the musician’s show appear to fall backward in a wave. It seems to be a ripple effect caused by someone near the front going down. However, to Traci, it looked like the result of dark magic.

“Lana Del Rey has been open about practicing witchcraft and, y’all, look what happened at one of her concerts,” Traci said in the clip, insisting, “This stuff is so real.”

Traci claimed Lana was using spells to make her music “attractive” and said that the demons “are being invited into the crowd and into [concertgoers]” at shows.

Lana was not having it, and her response was spotted by Stereogum before Traci locked comments.

“B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” she responded. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

If you were unaware, Lana had previously discussed witchcraft and said that she tried to hex a controversial politician years ago.

