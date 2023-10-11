Lourdes Leon's New 'Spelling' Music Video Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' Video - Watch!

Lourdes Leon is paying homage to her Queen of Pop mother Madonna!

The 26-year-old just released her new song and music video “Spelling” on Wednesday (October 11) as Lolahol, and it is very similar to her mom’s “Frozen” video, as that’s where she drew inspiration from.

“This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘ Frozen,’” Lourdes shared on Instagram.

She continued, “That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world . I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

Madonna shared her support by reposting her daughter’s post on her Instagram story, adding a couple of heart on fire emojis and the single flame emoji.

This is her first release of 2023, after making her debut as Lolahol over a year ago with her first single “Lock&Key.”

Earlier this year, Lourdes made another nod to her mom’s career with her dress at the 2023 Grammys.

Check out Lolahol’s new “Spelling” Music video here, as well as Madonna’s Frozen…