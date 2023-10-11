Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 3:25 pm

Lourdes Leon's New 'Spelling' Music Video Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' Video - Watch!

Lourdes Leon's New 'Spelling' Music Video Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' Video - Watch!

Lourdes Leon is paying homage to her Queen of Pop mother Madonna!

The 26-year-old just released her new song and music video “Spelling” on Wednesday (October 11) as Lolahol, and it is very similar to her mom’s “Frozen” video, as that’s where she drew inspiration from.

“This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘ Frozen,’” Lourdes shared on Instagram.

Find out more and watch the two videos inside…

She continued, “That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world . I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

Madonna shared her support by reposting her daughter’s post on her Instagram story, adding a couple of heart on fire emojis and the single flame emoji.

This is her first release of 2023, after making her debut as Lolahol over a year ago with her first single “Lock&Key.”

Earlier this year, Lourdes made another nod to her mom’s career with her dress at the 2023 Grammys.

Check out Lolahol’s new “Spelling” Music video here, as well as Madonna’s Frozen…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr