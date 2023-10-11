Marvel's 'Daredevil' TV Show: 3 Stars Return, 2 Exit, & 1 Star Has Been Recast Amid Major Creative Shakeup

Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series that is being rebooted after the Netflix Daredevil series, is going through some major changes.

Less than half of the episodes had been filmed by the time the WGA and actors’ strikes had began over the summer, and when execs reviewed the footage of the episodes that had been completed… apparently some changes were put into place.

THR is reporting that the show is now undergoing a creative reboot, and Marvel has let go of head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the rest of the show’s directors.

Now, we are learning about the show’s stars who are returning and who has been replaced.

If you don’t know, Netflix originally aired a Daredevil series for three seasons beginning in 2015. Other Marvel/Netflix shows that aired were The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

