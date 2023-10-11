Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 11:55 am

Marvel's 'Daredevil' TV Show: 3 Stars Return, 2 Exit, & 1 Star Has Been Recast Amid Major Creative Shakeup

Continue Here »

Marvel's 'Daredevil' TV Show: 3 Stars Return, 2 Exit, & 1 Star Has Been Recast Amid Major Creative Shakeup

Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series that is being rebooted after the Netflix Daredevil series, is going through some major changes.

Less than half of the episodes had been filmed by the time the WGA and actors’ strikes had began over the summer, and when execs reviewed the footage of the episodes that had been completed… apparently some changes were put into place.

THR is reporting that the show is now undergoing a creative reboot, and Marvel has let go of head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the rest of the show’s directors.

Now, we are learning about the show’s stars who are returning and who has been replaced.

If you don’t know, Netflix originally aired a Daredevil series for three seasons beginning in 2015. Other Marvel/Netflix shows that aired were The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

Keep reading to see who is returning for the Daredevil series…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Marvel, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr