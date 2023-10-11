'Moonlighting' Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Shares Update on Bruce Willis Following FTD Dementia Diagnosis

We’re getting a new update on how Bruce Willis is doing following his dementia diagnosis.

Earlier this year, the 68-year-old actor’s family announced that he had been diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. The family had announced Bruce’s earlier diagnosis of aphasia and retirement in March 2022.

In a new interview, Bruce‘s longtime friend Glenn Gordon Caron, who is also the creator of the ’80s ABC comedy series Moonlighting, shared a new update on how Bruce is doing.

While speaking with The Post, Glenn, 69, says that he has tried to visit with Bruce almost every month since was first diagnosed with aphasia.

“I’m not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children,” Glenn shared. “I have tried very hard to stay in his life.”

Glenn continued, “The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.”

While Glenn knows that deep down Bruce is still the same person, he said that now it’s as if Bruce “seeing life through a screen door.”

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal,” Glenn explained. “He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

“When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there,” Glenn noted, “but the joie de vivre is gone.”

However, before Bruce‘s condition worsened, Glenn said that he was able to tell him that Moonlighting is going to be streamed on Hulu.

“I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that,” Glenn shared. “When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”

“The process [to get Moonlighting onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people,” Glenn explained. “I know it means a lot to him.”

In another recent interview, Bruce‘s wife Emma addressed if Bruce is fully aware his of diagnosis.

All five seasons of Moonlighting are now available for streaming on Hulu.