'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 on CBS - 6 Cast Members Likely to Return, 1 Guest Star Recurring!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back soon!

The CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of NCIS, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And while we don’t have a premiere date for Season 3 just yet due to the Hollywood strikes, we do know which stars are likely making a return when it comes back.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…