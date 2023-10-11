Who is Pickle on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 11) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, S’more, Gazelle, Cow, and Wild Card contestant Pickle all took to the stage for performances.

While on stage, Pickle performed “Beverly Hills” by Weezer.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Pickle…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Joker card shown

- Podcast mic headpones on display

- Has “reached massive success”

- Has worked with Martin Short, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino

- Says when he “speaks, people listen”

- Gets “paid a lot to talk”

PANEL GUESSES: Craig Kilborn, Dax Shepard, Conan O’Brien, Howard Stern

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Holding up a baseball

- Has gotten into a lot of public feuds with some very big stars

- Appears to have appeared on Friends

- Says people associate him with his “famous friends”

PANEL GUESSES: Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn, Joel McHale

OUR GUESS: Michael Rapaport. Michael is a very opinionated comedian and actor. He is the host of the I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST and appeared on Friends back in the ’90s as a detective that Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) dated. He’s also gotten into some very public feuds with stars including Kevin Durant and several Real Housewives stars.