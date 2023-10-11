Top Stories
Prince William's Most-Used Emoji Has a Sexual Connotation

Prince William's Most-Used Emoji Has a Sexual Connotation

Prince William revealed his most-used emoji during a radio show appearance alongside his wife, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton).

Well, the 41-year-old royal revealed that his most-used emoji is one with a sexual undertone that is often used during sexting or not quite safe for the office type talk.

Keep reading to find out more…

While appearing on a Radio 1 interview (via People), Prince William was asked to name his most used emoji. He shared, “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.”

If you don’t know, “Aubergine” is another name for the eggplant emoji.

The Princess then shared hers, which is much more tame: “Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong.”

Find out who the wealthiest royal family member is, if you didn’t see!
Photos: Getty
