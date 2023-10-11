Reba McEntire Responds to Rumor That She's Leaving 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire is addressing some rumors!

The country legend is currently a coach on The Voice and, apparently, there have been rumors that she might be “unhappy” and that she might be leaving the show.

Extra got the scoop and asked her about her time on the NBC reality competition show.

Squashing all rumors that she’s not having a good time, Reba shared, “I’m just having a blast. The producers, everybody in the team, just love them all.”

Extra then told Reba they’d heard some rumors that she might be thinking about leaving the show, and she responded back, “Well, not right yet. We’re not through!”

