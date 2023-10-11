Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger Divorcing After Nearly Four Years of Marriage

Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger Divorcing After Nearly Four Years of Marriage

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are ending their marriage.

On Wednesday (October 11), it was revealed that Ashlyn, 37, filed for divorce from Ali, 39, after nearly four years of marriage.

Ashlyn filed the divorce paperwork back on Sept. 19 in Florida, according to court documents obtained by People.

The two soccer players met in 2010 while playing for the United States National Team. They dated for nine years before marrying on Dec 28, 2019.

“We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids,” Ashlyn told People when they announced their engagement in 2019. “The rest has kind of been history. Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year.”

Together, Ashlyn and Ali share two kids – daughter Sloane, 2½, and son Ocean, 14 months.

As of right now, neither Ashlyn nor Ali have publicly addressed their split.
