Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 2:50 am

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

Continue Here »

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

It’s time to take a look back at Sophia Bush‘s dating history.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress recently made headlines when it was reported in early August 2023 that she and husband Grant Hughes were getting a divorce after 13 months of marriage.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Now that Sophia is single again, we’re taking a look back at all of the stars she has dated.

From co-stars to musicians to a Google program manager, Sophia has been in some high profile relationships over the years.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the guys Sophia Bush has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Sophia Bush

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr