Taylor Swift's Grove Movie Premiere Details Play Into Fan Theories About a Double '1989' Album

Taylor Swift will be hosting a massive red carpet premiere for The Eras Tour concert movie at the popular Los Angeles shopping center The Grove and details have been revealed!

The 33-year-old singer will drop the movie in theaters everywhere on Friday (October 13), but some VIP guests and lucky fans will get the chance to see the movie before everyone else.

Want to know how big this premiere will be? The shopping center has shut down for the day to accommodate the event!

Once fans learned details of the premiere, theories have unfolded about how Taylor might be releasing a double album for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Keep reading to find out more…

So, what do you need to know about the premiere?

TMZ reports the event is happening on Wednesday night (October 11) at The Grove in Los Angeles. Guests have been told that arrivals begin at 6pm and the movie will start at 7pm.

Taylor IS expected to show up, BUT, “she may get pulled if any security issues arise, or if The Grove becomes overwhelmed by Taylor-mania.”

IS expected to show up, BUT, “she may get pulled if any security issues arise, or if The Grove becomes overwhelmed by Taylor-mania.” 2,200 fans have been invited to attend the event and they won’t be sent information about location and arrival times until 2pm PT.

The Grove has been shut down for the day, with all stores and restaurants closed for the special event. The AMC Theatres at The Grove does have some additional showtimes for the day though, but they are now all sold out. It’s unclear if the theatre stopped selling tickets once the location leaked or if fans bought up al the tickets.

The security presence at The Grove is massive right now and it’s reportedly “impossible” to get into the shopping center unless you have a reason to be there.

So, how does this play into the theories of a double album?

Fans have been guessing for weeks that Taylor might be releasing a secret second album following the drop of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The theory is that the second album will be filled completely with songs from the vault as Taylor originally wrote over 150 songs for the album.

The Grove’s address is 189 The Grove Drive, which seemingly has a connection to the 1989 album title.

2,200 fans were invited to the premiere, playing into the theme of “2″ for the double album theory.

The Grove was established in 2002, also playing into the theme of “2.”

Fans are finding out the premiere info at 2pm today.

AMC Theatres has announced rules that fans must follow while attending the movie.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Is a double album for 1989 on the way?!