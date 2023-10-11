Travis Kelce Defends His Velvet Pants, Which Taylor Swift Fans Compared to Her Curtains in 'Midnights' Videos

Travis Kelce is speaking out to defend the velvet pants that he wore, which Taylor Swift fans have compared to the curtains she wore in her Midnights Mayhem With Me video series.

The 34-year-old football player wore the pants while arriving to play in the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (October 8) in Minnesota.

Fans noticed that the fabric used for the pants appear to be the same as the curtains that were sitting behind Taylor in the videos she made to announce the Midnights album track list.

Travis took to the comments section of his Instagram post to react to some of the things people were saying.

Keep reading to find out more…

“What is that… velvet?!?!” Charissa Thompson wrote. He replied, “No idea but they’re as comfy as they look!!”

Travis and Taylor have sparked dating rumors after she attended two of his football games in recent weeks.