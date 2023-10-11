Travis Kelce Is Injured But Could Still Play During Chiefs' Thursday Night Game!

Travis Kelce is providing an update on his ankle injury, which he sustained while playing in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 34-year-old rolled his ankle after an offensive play, and Chiefs fans were holding their breath as they watched their star player look like he might have sustained a season-ending injury

“I rolled my ankle. It was unfortunate. If you watch it in slow motion, my ankle kind of slips,” he said on the “New Heights” podcast.

He then called himself a “grandpa.” While 34 years old is not old by any means, many football players do not play into their mid 30s.

“I’m just out here being old as f–k and just offing myself. Because I’m not getting tackled and getting injured. Nobody is doing this to me but me,” he shared. The injury happened on a play where Travis slid on the field, not while he was getting tackled by a defensive player.

He also said he feared he might have broken his ankle initially.

He added, “Initially felt a few things going on in my ankle, didn’t feel great. That’s why when I first rolled it I got right off the field, I really couldn’t put much weight on it.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport (who recently shared 10 Fun Facts with Just Jared) revealed that Travis could still play in tomorrow night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

