Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 5:27 pm

Troye Sivan Reveals Emotional Journey Beyond Breakup, Opens Up About Sharing Songs With Ex

Troye Sivan Reveals Emotional Journey Beyond Breakup, Opens Up About Sharing Songs With Ex

Troye Sivan is opening up about overcoming his breakup with Jacob Bixenman.

The 28-year-old singer/actor and the 29-year-old model/director were together for a few years before splitting around the summer of 2020.

While promoting his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other, Troye dished on what he’s learned about himself following the breakup and overcoming the loss of that relationship.

Keep reading to see what he said…

“It was a rough ride with a lot of ups and downs for sure. And it’s been a really long ride,” Troye shared with Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe. “And I think just also, I don’t know, untangling yourself from someone, it felt like this big ball of just knotted wool or something like that. It just took a really, really, really long time to slowly but surely … and it’s still something that I think about a lot.”

“I think it’s something that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life, that relationship. I am really grateful for it, and I’m really grateful for everything now. The good and the not so good. And I am really proud of him, and really proud of myself,” he continued. “And I think only really in the last couple of months, honestly, have I felt truly, truly, truly on the other side of it. And that was something that was important to me to reflect in the music as well, was it’s not this idyllic situation where one day you wake up and you’re like, oh my God, I’m single and everything’s amazing. It’s like a journey. And you’ll have these random moments where you snap back and whatever.”

Troye also said that he does share unreleased songs with his ex, but only if they’re about him.

“I’ve been sending him stuff periodically or whatever, if it concerns him. Yeah. I never want to pull the rug out from someone’s feet, so I kind of always do that,” Troye shared. “If something is very explicitly about someone that I think maybe people will figure out that it’s about them, I’m like, ‘Hey, just so you know, this is something that I’ve written.’ I haven’t ever had someone say, ‘Don’t put that out.’ And I don’t know what I would do in that situation.”

RELATED:

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Troye Sivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr