Troye Sivan Reveals Emotional Journey Beyond Breakup, Opens Up About Sharing Songs With Ex

Troye Sivan is opening up about overcoming his breakup with Jacob Bixenman.

The 28-year-old singer/actor and the 29-year-old model/director were together for a few years before splitting around the summer of 2020.

While promoting his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other, Troye dished on what he’s learned about himself following the breakup and overcoming the loss of that relationship.

“It was a rough ride with a lot of ups and downs for sure. And it’s been a really long ride,” Troye shared with Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe. “And I think just also, I don’t know, untangling yourself from someone, it felt like this big ball of just knotted wool or something like that. It just took a really, really, really long time to slowly but surely … and it’s still something that I think about a lot.”

“I think it’s something that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life, that relationship. I am really grateful for it, and I’m really grateful for everything now. The good and the not so good. And I am really proud of him, and really proud of myself,” he continued. “And I think only really in the last couple of months, honestly, have I felt truly, truly, truly on the other side of it. And that was something that was important to me to reflect in the music as well, was it’s not this idyllic situation where one day you wake up and you’re like, oh my God, I’m single and everything’s amazing. It’s like a journey. And you’ll have these random moments where you snap back and whatever.”

Troye also said that he does share unreleased songs with his ex, but only if they’re about him.

“I’ve been sending him stuff periodically or whatever, if it concerns him. Yeah. I never want to pull the rug out from someone’s feet, so I kind of always do that,” Troye shared. “If something is very explicitly about someone that I think maybe people will figure out that it’s about them, I’m like, ‘Hey, just so you know, this is something that I’ve written.’ I haven’t ever had someone say, ‘Don’t put that out.’ And I don’t know what I would do in that situation.”

