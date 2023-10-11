Who Stars In the New 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' TV Series on Disney+? Meet the Star-Studded Cast Here!

The new Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series adaptation is on the way and is just a couple of months away from premiering!

Based on the YA book series by Rick Riordan, the series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The upcoming Disney+ show will be a more faithful adaptation of the books than the previously released movies, as Rick is directly involved in the process, serving as an executive producer and even co-writing the first two episodes.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the latest teaser trailer here!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere it’s first two episodes on Wednesday, December 20th, followed by new episodes weekly on Disney+.

Click inside to meet the full cast and find out who they are portraying…