Wed, 11 October 2023 at 5:12 pm

Why Is Track 5 on Every Taylor Swift Album So Important? Song Meanings Revealed!

Why Is Track 5 on Every Taylor Swift Album So Important? Song Meanings Revealed!

Swifties already know: when it comes to a Taylor Swift album, watch out for Track 5.

If you’re familiar with Taylor‘s work, you might notice that on every Taylor Swift album, track five has a very specific meaning.

It’s usually a particularly personal song, with some sort of vulnerable revelation involving Taylor‘s past, reflecting either a relationship or a particular emotion.

Fans began to notice the trend by 2012′s Red, with “All Too Well” taking the fifth track slot.

“I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five. So because you noticed this, I kind of started to put the songs that were really honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal as track five,” she would later explain during an Instagram Live.

In celebration of the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), we’re looking through each and every Track 5 and its meaning.

See every Track 5 in Taylor Swift’s discography, and find out what they’re about…

