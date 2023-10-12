Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 6:38 pm

Britney Spears Says She Had No Idea Who Maluma & J Balvin Were While Meeting Them, Shares Video from NYC Trip

Britney Spears Says She Had No Idea Who Maluma & J Balvin Were While Meeting Them, Shares Video from NYC Trip

Britney Spears says she had no idea who Maluma or J Balvin were while meeting them at a restaurant this week.

The 41-year-old pop star was in New York City this week while preparing for the release of her memoir “The Woman In Me” and she had dinner at the famed restaurant Zero Bond.

While inside the restaurant, Britney snapped a photo with the two music stars… but now she’s opening up about the dinner.

“Quick trip to NY … I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😉😉😉!!!” Britney captioned a video from the trip. She appears to know who they are now though, as both artists were tagged in the post.

Also seen in the video with Britney was music manager Grace Archuleta, who she appears to be working with now.

It was just announced that a celebrity turned down the opportunity of narrating Britney‘s audio book.

