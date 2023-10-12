Chiefs Jacket Worn by Taylor Swift Shopping Link: Erin Andrews Windbreaker Is Available for Every NFL Team!
Taylor Swift is currently attending the Thursday Night Football game to watch her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce play with his team Kansas City Chiefs… and she’s wearing merch from the team!
Specifically, the 33-year-old singer is wearing the WEAR By Erin Andrews vintage throwback windbreaker full-zip jacket, which is currently sold out on the Fanatics website.
“Keep the breeze at bay with this windbreaker from WEAR by Erin Andrews. It features throwback team graphics over a vintage striped design,” the official description reads on Fanatics’ website.
If you’re looking for the Chiefs jacket, you can currently grab it on RallyHouse.com for $112.99, but it’s out of stock on Fanatics’ website.
Fanatics is selling the same jacket for nearly every team in the NFL right now, so you can dress just like Taylor and support your home team.
Head inside to check out the shopping links for every team’s jacket…
The jacket retails for $99.99, but Fanatics is having a sale on the jacket during Thursday Night Football and you can get it for $69.99 with code GOURD. The sale ends at 9pm PT.
Check out the shopping links below…
Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.