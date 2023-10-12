Dillon Danis Hits Logan Paul in the Face With a Microphone During Pre-Fight Press Conference

Things are getting chippy between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, days before their MMA fight scheduled for Saturday (October 14).

Chaos broke out on stage during the final pre-fight press conference on Thursday (October 12) in Manchester, U.K., causing its abrupt cancellation.

Keep reading to find out more…

While the two fighters were discussing their upcoming matchup, Dillon took exception to some comments Logan made. After a heated verbal exchange, things turned physical when Dillon hit Logan in the face with his microphone.

Security guards rushed to break up the scrum, but only after Dillon landed a clean hit on his opponent.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis exchange bottle throws before being escorted off stage 😳 #PaulDanis #XSeries10 pic.twitter.com/LJNWoT56uS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

Logan was rushed out of the press conference and was later spotted leaving with his sweatshirt hood up.

Saturday’s fight between Logan and Dillon has not been postponed or cancelled as a result of the incident.

If you haven’t seen, check out our full list of Logan Paul‘s confirmed and rumored ex-girlfriends.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from Logan Paul and Dillion Danis’ press conference brawl…