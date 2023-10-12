'Eras Tour' Movie Set List: Surprise Songs Revealed, Multiple Songs Missing From Taylor Swift's Film

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to movie theaters around the world and the set list is actually a bit different than what fans saw during the live show.

The 33-year-old singer has been performing for more than three hours throughout the tour, with some shows reaching 3.5 hours or more. The movie clocks in at just around two hours and 48 minutes, so some content had to be cut.

Taylor‘s speeches in between songs have been cut down by a little bit and the transition visuals in between eras are almost non-existent, but the biggest change is the missing songs.

So, what’s the set list for the movie?

LOVER ERA

1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down

5. Lover

(“The Archer” has been cut from this era)

FEARLESS ERA

6. Fearless

7. You Belong With Me

8. Love Story

EVERMORE ERA

9. willow

10. marjorie

11. champagne problems

12. tolerate it

(“’tis the damn season” and/or “No Body No Crime” were cut from this era. Taylor alternated between these songs at shows depending on if HAIM was opening for her.)

REPUTATION ERA

13. Ready for It?

14. Delicate

15. Don’t Blame Me

16. Look What You Made Me Do

SPEAK NOW ERA

17. Enchanted

(“Long Love” was cut from this era, but is featured later in the movie)

RED ERA

18. 22

19. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

20. I Knew You Were Trouble

21. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

FOLKLORE ERA

22. the 1

23. betty

24. the last great american dynasty

25. august

26. illicit affiars

27. my tears ricochet

(“cardigan” was cut from this era)

1989 ERA

28. Style

29. Blank Space

30. Shake It Off

31. Bad Blood

(“Wildest Dreams” was cut from this era)

SURPRISE SONG (Two different songs are performed here every night!)

32. Our Song (filmed on August 4)

33. You’re on Your Own Kid (filmed on August 5)

MIDNIGHTS ERA

34. Lavender Haze

35. Anti-Hero

36. Midnight Rain

37. Vigilante Shit

38. Bejeweled

39. Mastermind

40. Karma

Instead of having 45 songs in the concert, the movie has 40 songs. “Long Live” is included as the end credits song, though we don’t actually get to watch Taylor perform it.

