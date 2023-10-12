'Eras Tour' Movie Set List: Surprise Songs Revealed, Multiple Songs Missing From Taylor Swift's Film
Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to movie theaters around the world and the set list is actually a bit different than what fans saw during the live show.
The 33-year-old singer has been performing for more than three hours throughout the tour, with some shows reaching 3.5 hours or more. The movie clocks in at just around two hours and 48 minutes, so some content had to be cut.
Taylor‘s speeches in between songs have been cut down by a little bit and the transition visuals in between eras are almost non-existent, but the biggest change is the missing songs.
So, what’s the set list for the movie?
Keep reading to find out more…
LOVER ERA
1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
2. Cruel Summer
3. The Man
4. You Need to Calm Down
5. Lover
(“The Archer” has been cut from this era)
FEARLESS ERA
6. Fearless
7. You Belong With Me
8. Love Story
EVERMORE ERA
9. willow
10. marjorie
11. champagne problems
12. tolerate it
(“’tis the damn season” and/or “No Body No Crime” were cut from this era. Taylor alternated between these songs at shows depending on if HAIM was opening for her.)
REPUTATION ERA
13. Ready for It?
14. Delicate
15. Don’t Blame Me
16. Look What You Made Me Do
SPEAK NOW ERA
17. Enchanted
(“Long Love” was cut from this era, but is featured later in the movie)
RED ERA
18. 22
19. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
20. I Knew You Were Trouble
21. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
FOLKLORE ERA
22. the 1
23. betty
24. the last great american dynasty
25. august
26. illicit affiars
27. my tears ricochet
(“cardigan” was cut from this era)
1989 ERA
28. Style
29. Blank Space
30. Shake It Off
31. Bad Blood
(“Wildest Dreams” was cut from this era)
SURPRISE SONG (Two different songs are performed here every night!)
32. Our Song (filmed on August 4)
33. You’re on Your Own Kid (filmed on August 5)
MIDNIGHTS ERA
34. Lavender Haze
35. Anti-Hero
36. Midnight Rain
37. Vigilante Shit
38. Bejeweled
39. Mastermind
40. Karma
Instead of having 45 songs in the concert, the movie has 40 songs. “Long Live” is included as the end credits song, though we don’t actually get to watch Taylor perform it.
