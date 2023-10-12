Get to Know Gran Turismo's Pepe Barroso With These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Pepe Barroso made his Hollywood debut alongside the likes of Orlando Bloom and David Harbour in this summer’s racing movie Gran Turismo, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the up-and-coming actor.
Hailing from Spain, Pepe brought Antonio Cruz to life in the movie, which pulled off the impressive feat of toppling Barbie at the box office.
More than just an actor, Pepe has some other exciting things going on in his life. We learned so much more about him when he provided us with 10 Fun Facts!
Head inside to check out 10 interesting facts about Pepe Barroso…
- I started horse riding nearly as soon as I could walk.
- I played professional football (soccer) for Atletico de Madrid’s youth academy teams. My brothers and I are very big supporters.
- I recently launched a cosmetic brand called Veganis.
- 99% of the music I listen to is from before the 2000′s.
- I love horror movies.
- I love reading, particularly historical novels. And specially ancient times from Mediterranean surrounding countries: Spain, Roman Empire, Ancient Greece, Egypt.
- I lived for some time in the US and UK.
- I’m a decent cook!
- I don’t sleep too much. I stay up late at night watching movies and series or reading! I used to write…
- I’ve never been good with tech.