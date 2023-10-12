Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 10:00 am

Get to Know Gran Turismo's Pepe Barroso With These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Get to Know Gran Turismo's Pepe Barroso With These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Pepe Barroso made his Hollywood debut alongside the likes of Orlando Bloom and David Harbour in this summer’s racing movie Gran Turismo, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the up-and-coming actor.

Hailing from Spain, Pepe brought Antonio Cruz to life in the movie, which pulled off the impressive feat of toppling Barbie at the box office.

More than just an actor, Pepe has some other exciting things going on in his life. We learned so much more about him when he provided us with 10 Fun Facts!

Head inside to check out 10 interesting facts about Pepe Barroso…

  1. I started horse riding nearly as soon as I could walk.
  2. I played professional football (soccer) for Atletico de Madrid’s youth academy teams. My brothers and I are very big supporters.
  3. I recently launched a cosmetic brand called Veganis.
  4. 99% of the music I listen to is from before the 2000′s.
  5. I love horror movies.
  6. I love reading, particularly historical novels. And specially ancient times from Mediterranean surrounding countries: Spain, Roman Empire, Ancient Greece, Egypt.
  7. I lived for some time in the US and UK.
  8. I’m a decent cook!
  9. I don’t sleep too much. I stay up late at night watching movies and series or reading! I used to write…
  10. I’ve never been good with tech.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Sony
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Gran Turismo, Movies, Pepe Barroso

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr