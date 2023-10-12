Is There an 'Eras Tour' Movie End Credits Scene? Taylor Swift Has a Special Message at Very End!

Taylor Swift‘s new movie The Eras Tour is hitting theaters early TONIGHT and we have all the details about what you can expect during and after the end credits.

The new movie features an incredible live capture of Taylor‘s groundbreaking concert tour, which is still ongoing for the next year.

Taylor performs 40 songs throughout the film and there are 5 songs that were dropped from the set list unfortunately. One of them is featured in the end credits though!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Eras Tour?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is content shown during AND after the credits, so you should definitely stay to watch it all.

During the credits, a studio version of the song “Long Live” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is played while we watch some of the “Errors Tour” moments. These were bloopers that happened throughout the tour, with wardrobe malfunctions, missed choreography, and more. We also are shown photos and videos of fans at the shows throughout the tour.

There’s a message to Taylor‘s staff that is shown during the credits. She said, “A special thank you to the incredible team at 13 Management and also to the brilliant touring staff and crew behind the scenes who have made this tour possible.”

When the credits end, a message from Taylor is shown and it’s written out in friendship bracelets.

“Thank you to the most generous thoughtful loving fans on the planet. This is all because of you and for you,” she said.

See photos of Taylor looking gorgeous on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere!