Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 4:50 pm

Is Travis Kelce Playing Tonight at Chiefs vs. Broncos Game?

Is Travis Kelce Playing Tonight at Chiefs vs. Broncos Game?

Travis Kelce is playing tonight, after all!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is expected to play tonight, according to a new report.

“Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is expected to play tonight vs. the Broncos with his sprained ankle heavily taped, per sources,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

The 34-year-old rolled his ankle after an offensive play, and Chiefs fans were holding their breath as they watched their star player look like he might have sustained a season-ending injury. Find out what he said about it.

Of course, that’s also big news for the Swifties tuning in for a potential sight of rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift.

TMZ reported that Taylor was planning on attending Thursday night’s (October 12) game.

Find out whether he was at her Eras Tour premiere.
