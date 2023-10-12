Jeannie Mai Breaks Her Silence After Husband Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai is speaking out for the first time since it was revealed that she and husband Jeezy are ending their marriage.

Back on Sept. 15, it was revealed that the 45-year-old “Put On” rapper had filed for divorce from the 44-year-old former The Talk co-host after two years of marriage.

Ever since the break-up was revealed, Jeannie has stayed quiet. That is, until Oct. 11 when Jeannie returned to Instagram.

Jeannie shared a photo of a notebook with “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal” written in it.

In the caption of the post, Jeannie simply put a black heart emoji.

In his divorce filing, Jeezy says that he has been separated from Jeannie and that they have a prenuptial agreement. He is also seeking joint legal custody of their daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

Jeezy and Jeannie married in a very intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, 2021 after three years of dating.