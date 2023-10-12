Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 9:58 pm

Jodie Turner-Smith Rocks Denim Jumpsuit During WeHo Shopping Trip!

Jodie Turner-Smith is enjoying the sunny weather by heading out for a shopping trip!

The 37-year-old actress and model was spotted on Thursday (October 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. donning a denim jumpsuit and a pair of sunglasses as she stepped out for the day.

Jodie was seen visiting the Maria Tash store on Melrose Place.

The sighting of Jodie comes on the heels of her split from Joshua Jackson. News of their divorce after four years of marriage broke on October 2.

A source has recently spoken out about about why Jodie and Joshua‘s marriage didn’t work out.

Also, Jodie was one of more than 40 A-list celebrities to attend the 2023 Albie Awards, and we have all the photos from the event!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jodie Turner-Smith shopping in West Hollywood…
jodie turner smith denim shopping weho 01
jodie turner smith denim shopping weho 02
jodie turner smith denim shopping weho 03
jodie turner smith denim shopping weho 04
jodie turner smith denim shopping weho 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jodie Turner-Smith

