Kesha Says She 'Got Dumped for the First Time,' Is Looking for a Sugar Daddy Now

Kesha had some bad news to share about her love life.

The 36-year-old Gag Order hitmaker took to social media to reveal that her mysterious boyfriend had just broken up with her. Now that she’s back on the dating scene, she joked about what she was looking for next – a sugar daddy.

Her update comes just a few days after the star talked about going on first dates.

Read more about Kesha’s love life…

“I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it,” Kesha wrote on X, adding, “We’re all f-cked.”

In a follow-up post, the musician said that she “mostly” wanted a sugar daddy at this point and asked interested parties to get in touch.

The revelation comes shortly after Kesha opened up about feeling uncomfortable while going on first dates. “My best friend is so great,” she explained to People. “She’ll just sit on the other side of the bar and be like, ‘Give me a signal.’”

It is not totally clear who Kesha was dating. However, back in June she told People that she was with someone “amazing” but wanted to keep the relationship out of the public eye.

We hope Kesha is doing alright and are sending her love!

Check out Kesha’s tweets below…

I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it?

We’re all fucked. — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023