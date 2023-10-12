Matt Rife Says He Considered 'Quitting' Comedy, Reveals Advice He Got From Dave Chappelle

Top Stories
Matt Rife is one of the most popular comedians on TikTok, but even he has points where he second guesses his career.

The 28-year-old star recently took the stage at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio. While speaking to an audience, he recalled a point where he considered “quitting.”

He also shared the advice that he got from Dave Chappelle, which helps him stay balanced as he continues to churn out content, prepare for a comedy special and sell out a world tour.

“July of last year, I was really contemplating quitting comedy, moving back to Ohio, and getting a normal job,” Matt shared at the event, via People.

He also shared some advice that he got from another famous comedian: “Dave Chappelle actually gave me this advice, he said, on this tour, ‘Make sure you’re still making time to live your life. Because that’s where material comes from.’”

Another person helping him follow that advice is girlfriend Jessica Lord.

“She forces me to take personal time, obviously, and I love that. Whenever she’s like, ‘Can we have tomorrow for ourselves?’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I would love to have that,’” he told People.

If you missed it, Matt recently revealed what he’d do if Jessica broke up with him. He also issued an apology to a famous ex.

