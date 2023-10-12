Miramax Scores 'Halloween' TV Rights, Series in the Works With Possible Plans for a Cinematic Universe!

The Halloween universe is set to expand.

Miramax has scored the television rights to the hugely popular horror franchise, controlled by Trancas International Films, according to Deadline.

The new Halloween series is “envisioned to potentially launch a cinematic universe spanning film and television.”

Trancas most recently produced the successful Halloween movie trilogy for Miramax and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans,” Miramax’s Marc Helwig said.

The Halloween film franchise consists of 13 titles, beginning with the 1978 original, co-written and directed by John Carpenter.

