Netflix Cancels 9 TV Shows, Saves 1 From Cancellation, Renews 29 More, & Announces 10 Are Ending in 2023

There’s some news over at Netflix with regard to renewals and cancellations of their hit original TV shows!

This month, Netflix has renewed 1 show, announced 1 is ending, and saved another from cancellation!

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

So far, the streamer canceled 9 TV shows this year, revealed 10 are ending, and we now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher. In addition, a large handful of television programs have been renewed!

Keep reading to see the full recap…