Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 1:58 am

Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About His Dating Life, What Anne Hathaway Asked Him to Call Her & More

Continue Here »

Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About His Dating Life, What Anne Hathaway Asked Him to Call Her & More

Nicholas Galitzine opened up in a new interview with L’Officiel.

The 29-year-old Red, White & Royal Blue actor sat down for a conversation with the publication. In it, he discussed his love life, revealing some roadblocks he’d run into with relationships.

He also spoke candidly about several celebrities who inspired him and those who he had learned from. One example was his The Idea of You co-star Anne Hathaway. On top of speaking about their relationship, he shared that she asked him to use a specific name when speaking to her.

Scroll through the slideshow to get the biggest takeaways from Nicholas Galitzine’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, EG, Extended, Nicholas Galitzine, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr