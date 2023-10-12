Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About His Dating Life, What Anne Hathaway Asked Him to Call Her & More

Nicholas Galitzine opened up in a new interview with L’Officiel.

The 29-year-old Red, White & Royal Blue actor sat down for a conversation with the publication. In it, he discussed his love life, revealing some roadblocks he’d run into with relationships.

He also spoke candidly about several celebrities who inspired him and those who he had learned from. One example was his The Idea of You co-star Anne Hathaway. On top of speaking about their relationship, he shared that she asked him to use a specific name when speaking to her.

Scroll through the slideshow to get the biggest takeaways from Nicholas Galitzine’s interview…