PBS Was Barely Impacted By the Strikes, Reason Why Revealed (Plus, a Renewal Lineup Refresher!)

PBS is one of the few channels that has been considered “strike proof,” meaning, it was not heavily impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that affected the writers and actors.

Now, we’re here to explain why that is!

The fan favorite network airs a mix-up of documentary-type television shows, UK TV shows, educational TV and more. Because these types of shows were largely excluded from the strikes, PBS really wasn’t impacted too heavily. The network also has a public TV agreements with each of the guildes, which also made it exempt.

Only one of their fall television shows was even impacted, and that’s because the show’s star, John Leguizamo for American História: The Untold History of Latinos, wanted to delay the premiere until 2024 in solidarity with the striking unions, Variety reports.

“Besides that, on the general audience content side, we really didn’t have any impact. The fact that we were not really impacted by the strikes, we were ready for this moment,” PBS exec Sylvia Bugg said.

So, PBS fans can breathe easy that new shows are still coming.

In fact, a lot of their 2023 TV shows have already been renewed. Only one is awaiting a renewal and cancellation decision, and some fan faves, unfortunately, have come to an end.

Keep reading for the full renewal/cancellation recap…