Prince William & Princess Kate Issue Statement About Hamas Attack on Israel

Prince William and Princess Kate are speaking out about conflict in Israel and Palestine.

The remarks come after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed more than 900 Israelis and injured at least 2,500 others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a declaration of war against Hamas and a state of emergency, and the the Israeli air force began launching attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing approximately 700 Palestinians, injuring around 4,000 others, and displacing at least 200,000 people so far.

A spokesperson for The Prince and Princess of Wales said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them. As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.”

“Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope – that of a better future. In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”

