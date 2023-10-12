Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2023 at 2:35 pm

Rudolph Isley of the Isley Brothers Dead at 84

Rudolph Isley of the Isley Brothers Dead at 84

Rudolph Isley has sadly died.

The singer known as one of the founding members of The Isley Brothers passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday (October 11) in Illinois.

The cause of Rudolph‘s death is currently unclear, though one person involved tells TMZ it’s believed he suffered a heart attack.

He created The Isley Brothers with his siblings Ronald, O’Kelly, and Vernon when he was just a teenager. Vernon was tragically hit by a car while riding his bike at just 13 years old in 1955.

The brothers moved to New York to record music, signing with RCA Records and debuting with their first song, “Shout.”

Rudolph married Elaine Jasper in 1958, going on to live in the married life while the Brothers had success with tracks like “Twist & Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine,” and “It’s Your Thing.”

The Isley Brothers grew to include younger brothers Ernie and Marvin and Rudolph‘s brother-in-law Chris Jasper in 1971.

Rudolph left the group in 1989 to become a Christian minister, but he reunited with the group over the years. They were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Our thoughts are with Rudolph Isley‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.
