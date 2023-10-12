Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 10:20 pm

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Share Big Hug While Cheering On Chiefs Together (Video)

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Share Big Hug While Cheering On Chiefs Together (Video)

Brittany Mahomes is hanging out with Taylor Swift again!

The 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted sharing a big hug with Brittany, 28, while watching the Kansas City Chiefs game from a private suite on Thursday (October 12) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor and Brittany have been spending a lot of time together lately amid her budding relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

After apparently “hitting it off” at Taylor‘s first Chiefs game last month, the two stars were seen together at dinner in New York City and then attending the team’s game against the New York Jets.

Now, they’re together again to cheer on their guys. And there’s a video of a great moment.

When Travis had a great catch during the game, the ladies jumped up and shared a big hug. Watch the video below.

We’ve identified so many of the people sitting in the suite with Taylor.

