Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 10:33 am

Taylor Swift Shares Popcorn With Beyoncé at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere & Explains Why She's a 'Guiding Light'

Taylor Swift is gushing about Beyoncé.

The 33-year-old “Delicate” superstar screened her Eras Tour concert film at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (October 11), where the 42-year-old Renaissance icon was just one of the many celeb guests.

Following the premiere, Taylor spoke about Bey, along with sharing a cool clip of the two munching on popcorn at the premiere.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she began.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹”

Check out more photos of the two together at the Eras Tour premiere!
Photos: Instagram: @taylorswift
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swift

