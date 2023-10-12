Taylor Swift Shares Popcorn With Beyoncé at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere & Explains Why She's a 'Guiding Light'
Taylor Swift is gushing about Beyoncé.
The 33-year-old “Delicate” superstar screened her Eras Tour concert film at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (October 11), where the 42-year-old Renaissance icon was just one of the many celeb guests.
Following the premiere, Taylor spoke about Bey, along with sharing a cool clip of the two munching on popcorn at the premiere.
“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she began.
“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹”
