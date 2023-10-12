Taylor Swift Gives Heartfelt Speeches at 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Premiere - Watch!

Taylor Swift is sharing her love with the Swifties!

The 33-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” performer gave fans the ultimate experience at the premiere of her new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, on Wednesday night (October 11) at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Taylor‘s movie premiered across 13 screens within the theater, and a bunch of celebrities were in attendance, including Beyonce, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner, among many others.

Taylor took selfies, sang along and danced with her friends as she watched her show, and Swifties happily traded friendship bracelets inside the venue. She also stopped by each theater to give a heartfelt speech!

As of October 5, AMC announced that Eras Tour surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue. The movie hits theaters on Friday (October 13). The actual tour itself isn’t over: she’ll be heading out internationally through 2024!

Surprisingly, some songs were cut from the film’s set list.

Watch her give a speech…