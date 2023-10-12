Taylor Swift Will Attend Travis Kelce's Next Game 1 Day After 'Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere (Report)

It looks like Taylor Swift is planning on cheering on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce at his next game.

The 33-year-old “Lavender Haze” pop star has been romantically linked to the 34-year-old tight end, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. She generated endless headlines after attending one of his games and sitting next to Travis‘ mom Donna in late September.

Now it looks like she’s headed to Kansas City, Missouri to watch the Chiefs face off against the Denver Broncos one day after attending the premiere of her Eras Tour Concert Film in Los Angeles.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s reported big plans…

TMZ reported that Taylor was planning on attending Thursday night’s (October 12) game.

If you were unaware, there are some questions about if Travis will even be able to play in the game. The football player sustained an injury to his ankle while facing off against the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor was notably not at that game.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated on both developments!

We put together a timeline for you that tracks Taylor and Travis‘ rumored relationship from start to finish.