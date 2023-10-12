The CW Alums Vanessa Morgan & Giacomo Gianniotti Returning to Network With New Show 'Wild Cards'

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti are heading back to The CW!!

The 31-year-old Riverdale star and the 34-year-old Reign actor will be returning to the network in the upcoming new procedural series Wild Cards, according to Variety.

The upcoming series is originally set to premiere on CBC in Canada this coming winter, and will make it’s debut on The CW in the fall 2024. This marks the latest acquisition of a series from Canada or elsewhere for US broadcast.

Find out more about the new show inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Ellis (Giannioti) is a gruff, sardonic cop demoted from his role as a detective fown to the maritime unit, while Max (Morgan) is a spirited, clever con woman living a transient life and scamming everyone she meets. When Max gets arrested and ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime, the two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, with Ellis going back to detective and Max staying out of jail if they can learn to trust each other and work together.

Wild Cards is said to be a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist.

Michael Konyves serves as series creator and executive producer, along with Shawn Piller as executive producer, Noelle Carbone as the head writer/executive producer and James Genn directs the pilot and executive produces.

