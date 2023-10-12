'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 9 Women Revealed After Week Three

After three weeks, we’re already down to the final nine women on The Golden Bachelor, which is the latest addition to the Bachelor Nation franchise.

The new series finds grandfather and widow Gerry Turner looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

WHO WENT HOME? See the three women who were eliminated on night three!

For the second week in a row, one of the women decided to quit and send herself home.

