Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 9 Women Revealed After Week Three

'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 9 Women Revealed After Week Three

After three weeks, we’re already down to the final nine women on The Golden Bachelor, which is the latest addition to the Bachelor Nation franchise.

The new series finds grandfather and widow Gerry Turner looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

WHO WENT HOME? See the three women who were eliminated on night three!

For the second week in a row, one of the women decided to quit and send herself home.

Browse through the slideshow to see the contestants still remaining on the show…

