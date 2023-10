Travis Scott 'UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour' Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Travis Scott is kicking off his tour!

The highly anticipated UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour began with a sold-out show at Spectrum Arena on Wednesday (October 11) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Travis took the stage to “HYAENA” before playing fan favorites like “SICKO MODE,” “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” and “Antidote.”

The 39-date sold-out tour continues through cities like Dallas, Kansas City, Oakland, Seattle, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston and more ahead of wrapping up two shows in Toronto at the end of December.

The tour also includes Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 5. Remaining tickets are available now at travisscott.com.

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

Check out the set list…

UTOPIA – Circus Maximum Tour Set List

1. HYAENA

2. THANK GOD

3. MODERN JAM

4. Aye

5. SIRENS

6. Praise God

7. GOD’S COUNTRY

8. MY EYES

9. BUTTERFLY EFFECT

10. HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

11. Mamacita

12. CIRCUS MAXIMUS

13. DELRESTO (ECHOES)

14. MAFIA

15. I KNOW ?

16. 90210

17. MELTDOWN

18. TOPIA TWINS

19. NO BYSTANDERS

20. FE!N

21. Antidote

22. SICKO MODE

23. goosebumps

24. TELEKINESIS

TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Oct 14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – SOLD-OU

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – SOLD-OUT

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – SOLD-OUT

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – SOLD-OU

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – SOLD-OUT

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – SOLD-OUT

