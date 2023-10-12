Troye Sivan Looks Back on Performing With Taylor Swift on Her Reputation Tour: 'Felt Like I Was In a Weird Dream'

Troye Sivan is recalling when he performed with Taylor Swift a few years ago on her Reputation Tour.

The now 28-year-old singer/actor was one of the guests throughout her tour in 2018, and they performed “My My My!” at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

In a new interview while promoting his upcoming album, Troye was asked what it was like hitting the stage with Taylor.

Keep reading to find out what he shared…

“That was a crazy one,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “That one, I mean, I remember specifically that because the floor was a screen and so I popped up onto the stage and I was like trying to ground myself because I looked, and I just saw this like stadium full of people and I was trying to look at the floor to kind of center myself and the floor was changing and moving and lights.”

“I was like, ‘Here, you know what? I’m gonna look at her.’ But then I was having this complete out-of-body experience where I was like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift singing at me right now? Like, what’s going on?’” Troye continued. “I just felt like I was in a weird dream, but I managed to, once we started the strut down the runway, I just became like, in my head I was like a Victoria’s Secret model or something like that and I just, I let the fantasy happen.”

Troye also gushed about how he’s a big fan of hers and that he sends her his music!

“She’s like always kind of one of the first people that I send music to,” he said. “I sent her, I don’t think I sent her ‘Rush’ actually because that one came later. I’ve sent her like a lot of stuff over the years.”

He added that he sent her his new album when it was done “just to kind of be like, ‘What do you think of this?’”

Speaking of “Rush,” find out what Troye said in response to the backlash about the song’s music video.