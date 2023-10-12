Was Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere?

Swifties might want to know if Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift‘s rumored current flame, attended the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film last night.

The 33-year-old superstar was in attendance at the premiere and gave a heartfelt speech to the fans in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s likely Travis couldn’t make it to the premiere as it was on Wednesday (October 11) and he’s playing in Thursday Night Football tonight (October 12). We can confirm that Travis did attend the Chiefs‘ practice on Wednesday in Missouri and was limited in what he could do due to an injury.

The Chiefs are playing the Denver Broncos at home later this evening in Kansas City, so Travis could not have attended, Today confirms.

However, it looks like Taylor herself might attend Travis‘ game tonight!