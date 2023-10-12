Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? He's Married to Brittany Mahomes, His High School Sweetheart!

If you’re a football fan, you definitely know who Patrick Mahomes is, but if you’re not a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, you may not know much about his wife, Brittany!

It’s really cute: the 28-year-old Super Bowl MVP began dating Brittany when they were both students at Whitehouse High School together in East Texas.

After high school, they both went to different colleges with Brittany attending University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick attending Texas Tech University. They remained together throughout their time in college.

Since then, they got engaged, then married and now have two children together: Sterling, born in February 2021 and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Brittany was also a college athlete, playing soccer while enrolled!

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she once told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

She has moved on from professional sports and now works doing her own business, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Brittany is often seen at Chiefs games cheering on Patrick.

Some recent drama between Brittany and Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend just recently went down publicly.

