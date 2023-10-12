Who Is Sean Payton's Wife? The Broncos Coach Married a Former Miss USA Contestant in 2021!

Sean Payton is the head coach of the Denver Broncos and you can expect to see his wife Skylene cheering the team on at games this season!

The 59-year-old football coach got his start in the NFL as a player for various teams in the late 1980s, but then transitioned to coaching pretty quickly.

After serving as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 through 2021, Payton became the head coach of the Broncos this year.

Payton previously was married to Beth Shuey and they are parents to kids Meghan, born in 1997, and Connor, born in 2000. They got divorced in 2012.

So, who is Payton‘s current wife?

Keep reading to find out more…

He is currently married to former beauty pageant queen Skylene Montgomery. They got engaged in November 2019 and married in June 2021.

Skylene is a model who won the Miss Virginia title and went on to compete at the Miss USA pageant in 2008. She has also worked as a gastrointestinal nurse at a New Orleans ICU.

The Broncos’ star quarterback is married to a very famous singer.