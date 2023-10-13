Adam Driver Describes 'Terrifying' Experience of Driving Racecar in New Enzo Ferrari Biopic

Adam Driver is sharing his “terrifying” experience getting behind the wheel of a vintage racecar on the set of his new movie!

The 39-year-old “Marriage Story” actor will play the sports-car magnate Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming biopic, titled Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann.

While promoting the film at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Friday (October 13), Adam was asked about what it was like driving an “open-wheel single seater.”

After calling the experience “terrifying,” he told Variety, “It teleports you back to the time and you realize if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead. There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars.”

In a press conference earlier on Friday, Adam recalled that the shooting occurred at “an abandoned airstrip in Modena, Italy,” and that “you can really feel how dangerous they are obviously, versus a contemporary Ferrari. The goal was to get thrown from the car because that was considered more safe than to be locked in this moving coffin,” per the outlet.

Michael expanded on Adam‘s description, telling the audience, “The idea was you’d rather be thrown from the car than dragged by the car, so that’s why they didn’t wear seatbelts. I wanted everybody to have an experience of driving these cars on a racetrack.”

Ferrari releases in theaters on December 25.

