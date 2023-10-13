Amy Schumer Reveals Her Family's Connection to the Holocaust, Shares Her Stance on Israeli–Palestinian Conflict

Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience with antisemitism and her family’s connection to the Holocaust in the wake of the latest tragic developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 42-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram to share some personal reflections on Friday (October 13).

“As a child I grew up, with uncle Alex, numbers from Auschwitz burned into his forearm,” Amy wrote in her post. “Attending Hebrew school reading endless books about the holocaust like all Jewish children do. Learning of the worlds confusing hatred for us. Was ridiculed for being Jewish by the students and parents alike.”

She continued, “Ashamed and scared I kept it quiet. Learned to laugh along at all the ‘Jew jokes’ and make them myself. How Jews were greedy and rich while I had to share a bed with my mom while living in other families tiny basements and attics because we had no money.”

“I’m not laughing anymore or being quiet anymore,” Amy proclaimed. “I’m proud to be descended from a population they have tried to exterminate over and over again thousands of years. My ancestors fought too hard and survived too much for me to sit quietly. I am Jewish. I am proud. My heart breaks for Israel. It breaks for the innocent people of Gaza too. I love my Palestinian brothers and sisters. Palestinians are not Hamas, who wants only to exterminate the 16 million of us left.”

She noted that she is “holding space” to empathize with herself, other Jews, and Palestinian people. Amy encouraged her followers to donate and check in on their Jewish and Palestinian friends.

The comedian captioned her post, “A personal post from me. Please don’t worry about saying the perfect thing to your friends you can just say that. “I’m not sure what to say but I love you. I’m here and I’m sorry” you don’t need to pick a side. I didn’t pick a side. Were just begging for our friends to not let them try and exterminate us again. 💙💔.”

Amy was one of more than 700 celebrities who signed an open letter condemning Hamas and supporting Israel after Hamas’ attacks.