Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Fans think that Bad Bunny might be singing about his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner on his new album.

The 29-year-old musician rolled out his LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana on Friday (October 13). Largely in Spanish, fans have honed in on one song called “Fina” that appears to allude to their relationship.

There’s even an apparent reference to the language barrier between the celeb couple, since Bad Bunny mostly speaks Spanish. We also caught what seems to be a NSFW reference to their recent Gucci campaign.

According to a translation of the song, Bad Bunny propositions his romantic partner on “Fina,” rapping, “Let’s go to the Gucci to do it in the fitting room.”

Aside from starring in the above-mentioned Gucci campaign, Kendall and Bad Bunny made their fashion week debut at a show for the fashion house during Milan Fashion Week last month. It was the first big event they’ve attended in tandem since romance rumors linked them.

A few lines later, the musician references questions about how he and his partner are able to communicate: “The whole world talks, but they are spectators / They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them,” he sings.

Interestingly, Bad Bunny just addressed his decision to learn English in an interview with Italian Vanity Fair. One thing in particular that he said on the topic appeared to be a direct reference to Kendall.

