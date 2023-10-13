Bradley Cooper Steps Out Solo Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

Bradley Cooper enjoys a brisk fall day in New York City on Friday (October 13).

The 48-year-old A Star is Born actor was spotted heading out for a walk in West Village and was bundled up in a navy jacket, which perfectly matched the rest of his outfit.

Wearing sunglasses and sneakers, he held his phone in his hand.

The outing comes amid renewed interest in Bradley‘s love life after he was recently linked to Gigi Hadid. The romance rumors spawned a bevy of reports and a great deal of speculation.

Read more about Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid…

If you were unaware, Bradley and Gigi have been spotted together a few times this month. There’s even been whispers that they embarked upon a weekend getaway together.

This week, a source weighed in on what is going on behind the scenes, explaining that the stars “are having fun” but aren’t serious.

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all,” the insider said, noting that the model has “had sort of a crush” on the actor.

A new report also revealed how Bradley and Gigi‘s exes Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik feel about the romance rumors.

Scroll through the new photos of Bradley Cooper in the gallery…